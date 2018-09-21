Linux powers the internet, the Android in your pocket, and perhaps even some of your household appliances. A controversy over politics is now seeing some of its developers threatening to withdraw the license to all of their code, potentially destroying or making the whole Linux kernel unusable for a very long time.
An open letter posted to the Linux Kernel Mailing List explains:
Date Thu, 20 Sep 2018 09:28:14 +0000 From [email protected] ... Subject Re: A Plea to Unfuck our Codes of Conduct Regarding those who are ejected from the Linux Kernel Community after this CoC: Contributors can, at any time, rescind the license grant regarding their property via written notice to those whom they are rescinding the grant from (regarding their property (code)) . The GPL version 2 lacks a no-rescission clause (the GPL version 3 has such a clause: to attempt furnish defendants with an estoppel defense, the Linux Kernel is licensed under version 2, however, as are the past contributions). When the defendants ignore the rescission and continue using the plaintiff's code, the plaintiff can sue under the copyright statute. Banned contributors _should_ do this (note: plaintiff is to register their copyright prior to filing suit, the copyright does not have to be registered at the time of the violation however) Additionally when said banned contributors joined the Linux team, they were under the impression that it was a meritocracy: in-fact this belief was stated or ratified by those within the governing body regarding Linux when the contributors began their work (whatever that body was at that time, it could have been simply Linus, or Linus and a few associates). The remuneration for the work was implied to be, or perhaps stated, to be fame as-well as a potential increase in the contributors stature, in addition to membership in the Linux Kernel club or association, or whatever it is that the Linux Kernel Community actually is (which a court may determine... it is something, suffice to say). Thusly for work, consideration was promised by (Linus? Others? There are years of mailing list archives with which to determine). And now that consideration has been clawed-back and the contributors image has been tarnished. Thus the worker did work, however the other side of the implied, or perhaps written (email memorandums), understanding has been violated (once the contributor has been banned under the new non-meritocratic "CoC"). Damages could be recovered under: breach of contract, quazi-contract, libel, false-light. (services rendered for the contractual claims, future lost income for the libel claims) In addition to copyright claims. (statutory damages, profits) For greatest effect, all rescission should be done at once in a bloc. (With other banned contributors). Contributors: You were promised something, you laboured for that promise, and now the promise has become a lie. You have remedies available to you now, as-well as in the close future . Additionally, regarding those who promoted the Code of Conduct to be used against the linux kernel contributors, knowing full well the effect it would have and desiring those effects; recovery for the ejected contributors via a tortious interference claim may be possible.
An anonymous commenter clarifies:
The Linux kernel is licensed under GPL Version 2. Under normal circumstances what this license entails is that the code can be freely copied and distributed (and also that the code must be made available with binary distributions but thats not important here). The thing that becomes confusing is that whoever authored the code still owns the actual copyright for the code they contributed. Some projects under the GPL like Emacs have a smart policy where the maintainers will not accept your code unless you also turn over complete control of the copyright. Since you own the copyright and are merely licensing it under the GPL you can technically remove that license at any time. The GPL Ver 3 has a clause that Ver 2 lacks which dictates though that you may not rescind your license over your code. In a court, a lawyer would make the argument that since the Free Software Foundation(the license’s publisher) saw the need to add the clause, that the Ver 2 allows for rescinding of the GPL license.
If the threat is put into action, ramifications could include large parts of the internet being left vulnerable to exploits, and companies around the world might even inherit bundles of unwanted legal liabilities.
LULZ.com is currently reaching out to experts (including Richard M. Stallman) to ascertain the viability of the plan. This is a developing story.
September 22 update: Stallman’s reply. I wrote back hoping to get to his opinion on the GPLv2 vulnerability specifically and will add that instead if and when he replies again.
[[[ To any NSA and FBI agents reading my email: please consider ]]] [[[ whether defending the US Constitution against all enemies, ]]] [[[ foreign or domestic, requires you to follow Snowden's example. ]]] The developers of Linux, or any free program, can remove any and all code, at any time, without giving a reason. However, this doesn't force others to delete that code from their own versins of the program. They don't do this very often, because they have to pay the penalty: they lose the functionality of the code they remove, unless they replace it. I am not part of Linux development. Torvalds is no friend of mine, and he advocates "open source" which disagrees with my views at the level of basic values. See https://gnu.org/philosophy/open-source-misses-the-point.html. So I don't think I will comment on those internal aspects of Linux development. -- Dr Richard Stallman President, Free Software Foundation (https://gnu.org, https://fsf.org) Internet Hall-of-Famer (https://internethalloffame.org)
The controversy
Activists from the feminist and LGBTQIA+ communities have been trying to force the Linux project to join the Contributor Covenant since at least 2015. The Contributor Covenant is an agreement to implement a special Code of Conduct (frequently CoC from now on) aimed at changing the predominantly white, straight, and male face of programming. CC’s Code of Conduct is controversial particularly because it allows anyone to be banned from contributing code for any reason, usually with no mechanism for oversight or accountability.
On September 16 the pro-CoC side got their wish–Linux had officially committed to implementing and obeying the CC Code of Conduct–and they immediately set about using it to remove top Linux coders. Sage Sharp, who describes theyself as a “diversity & inclusion consultant, hufflepuff, non-binary agender trans masculine” and has 7k followers, cites GeekFeminismWiki and targets Google’s Theo Ts’o with accusations of being a rape apologist:
Many twitter users pointed out the apparent irony.
Calling someone a Rape Apologist is harassment and in violation of the new CoC..
— Wildhart (@wildhartz) September 20, 2018
Per the new Linux Code of Conduct, "unacceptable behavior" includes "insulting/derogatory comments" and "personal or political attacks". It seems to me as though calling another contributor a "rape apologist" fits both criteria.
— Devon McClure (@DevonRMcClure) September 20, 2018
Calling someone a "rape apologist" is insulting, derogatory, and personally attacking, especially publicly, and goes against the code of conduct.
— Cola (@ColaEuphoria) September 20, 2018
Several users on 4chan’s technology board speculate that Theo is targeted first because he famously resisted an Intel backdoor.
Opposition to CC’s Code of Conduct has generated thousands of posts on 4chan’s technology board alone. These are their arguments:
1. Insertion of the CoC into other projects has heralded witch hunts where good contributors are removed over trivial matters or even events that happened a long time ago–like Larry Garfield, a prominent Drupal contributor who was purged after it was discovered he had a sex fetish where women are submissive.
2. The lack of proper definitions for punishments, time frames, and even what constitutes abuse or harassment leaves the Code of Conduct wide open for abuse (see 1).
3. It gives the people charged with enforcement omnipotent and unaccountable power.
4. It could force acceptance of contributions that wouldn’t make the cut if made by cis white males.
5. CC’s Code of Conduct is purely about power.
6. “‘In all that time I never had to know or care whether my fellow contributors were white, black, male, female, straight, gay, or from the planet Mars, only whether their code was good’; namely, in a project that receives contributions from volunteers who are anonymous beyond a chosen handle, specious claims of exclusion and harassment crumble beneath the most haphazard scrutiny. Contributors reveal as much about their race, sex, and orientation as they want because no one cares about that tangential shit at the end of the day. If there really was some “straight white males only” mentality, the community would insist on determining whether a new contributor is “one of us” before accepting their code, but they don’t do that in the slightest. Thus, it’s patently clear there is no culture of exclusion, but rather a culture of total indifference to individual differences beyond coding ability. The rhetoric of diversity and inclusiveness is just a weapon being used to attack a community that is inherently opposed to identity politics, which is why they’re seen as such a threat to these SJW gestapo.”
On the other side of the aisle, arguments FOR CC’s Code of Conduct include:
1. Fostering an inclusive and safe space for women, LGBTQIA+, and People of Color, who in the absence of the CoC are excluded, harassed, and sometimes even raped by cis white males.
2. Lack of CC’s CoC sustains meritocracy, which “has consistently shown itself to mainly benefit those with privilege, to the exclusion of underrepresented people in technology“.
3. The vast majority of Linux contributors are cis white males. CC’s Code of Conduct would enable the building of a more diverse overall demographic as people who aren’t cis white males feel welcome to join and white male harassers are weeded out.
4. Being against the CoC means you want women, LGBTQIA+, and People of Color to be harassed.
CoC lovers made this article removed from ycombinator 🙁
Freedom of speech means I have the right to be an asshole, because if I don’t, the control is given to whoever gets to decide who is an asshole. Social science departments think they should decide who is an asshole and also punish him. In case you haven’t notice, this PC plague is actually social science professors trying to take control over the discourse of a free society, to a point that they are trying to turn the once holly freedom of speech into a form of enslavement, which is absurd. Since discourse is what control the society, we, the expert of discourse should control our own society’s discourse. Pay attention they are only tying this where there is an actual free society, they don’t try to push their agenda in places like the Muslim world or China where the discourse is not free and controlled. We are not bitching on our right to be assholes. We are bitching over someone who we do not acknowledge has any authority is investigating our past and present and decides without a court who is an asshole and ban him. You should bitch about it as well.
The thing is. Anyone can start their own fork of Linux. The only value of the Linux Foundation (Linus’) Mainline was that all the code flowed to that particular fork. I am pretty sure that if Linus has been forced out of “Mainline” and starts his own fork without the CoC, his second-in-command subsystem maintainers will redirect their code flow to his branch rather than the Linux Foundation “Mainline” with he CoC.
So basically, the only thing that would be lost would be the blessing of the “Linux Foundation”, who I believe would back track very quickly if they saw their “Mainline” repository decline into irrelevance in favour of another alternative fork.
The media would call it “the alt-right fork” or heavily imply something to that effect and then anyone joining it would be pre-emptively fired for PR reasons. But, even if that didn’t happen, the corporations would still not switch over or even dilute their resource faucet without a very good reason. And the corporations are responsible for most of the linux code at this point (their paid employees).
It’s not that “clean” a process. Most of those “employee contributors” have other jobs for which they were actually hired and are still paid and they can change focus to cut-off their attention. Only a minority actually have full-time responsibility on Linux.
On top of that if key patching activities cease on the main fork and security patches end up only on the new fork, corporations WILL weight security higher than the Linux foundation say-so and association. The latter is no where near that valuable. I know because I sell systems that run on Linux and talk to purchasing agents and CIOs regularly about this kind of stuff.
Honestly this is pretty funny in that SJWs are really NOT good at logic and planning so have missed the boat simply because they don’t really understand the system (legal, social, etc.) and dynamics (strategy, inter-personal, etc.) well enough and aren’t the types to think 5-10 steps ahead. Which is why such development usually dominated by a certain type of man: it’s the same skill that makes great code.
Can’t see what was unseen. Can sue google for copying too much of my copyright code in their new Android though
Looks like a classical case of “screw you guys, I’m going home” by Linus. He let the SJW win a pyrrhus victory – by resigning he allowed it to escalate, and if starting tomorrow the development of linux freezes over until all of the code is rewritten, probably by corporation who will also own the rights, the backlash could be the beginning of the end for SJW supporters. Currently, nobody but a bunch of tech geeks knows about this, but the end (or at least the freeze) of linux could be a globally catastrophic event that will affect the world’s economy in ways nobody can anticipate. It would be both interesting and dreadful to see Google, Ben Shapiro and Warren Buffet standing on the same front. It could also be the end of the long lasting support of SJW inside silicone valley.
I would also not be surprised one bit if eventually it will turn out that someone like Apple or Microsoft are actually behind this entire affair since they are the real winners here.
better believe it. These scum are definitely on the corporate bankroll
Couldn’t help notice how immediately after the CoC was accepted Coraline started a $10,000 GoFundMe to finance xir CoC Beacon project where busybodies coordinate CoC enforcement. And no normal person is going to install something just in the off chance they at some point in the future need to report a baddie and want to save a little time doing it.
The greed for money and most importantly power is so transparent throughout. The person behind the CoC is also motivated by jealousy and pure hatred. Look at this mess. All from one day in august.
Remember a couple years ago when it complained that it was involuntarily committed to a mental ward over the weekend after having an emotional breakdown at its workplace (at the time, Google) after being sidelined, because it was completely unproductive at the job it was hired for (code development) because it was spending all of it’s time playing office politics.
“Linux developers threaten…”
Reading the article and skimming the mailing list archives, I see a total of one developer (“[email protected]”) who made the suggestion. Is there any evidence this is extending beyond a single person?
Many if you start to read outside of the heavily moderated linux communities. CTRL-F thejynxed, their company is considering the move.
I found this CoC completely nonsense. it’s vague and gives power to SJW to bash on those they don’t share their view. Reading around, The Ruby (the language) CoC seems to me the most balanced and sane, if we really need to add one.
get woke go broke. cant wait. bye felicia.
90% of kernel development is being done by Big Name Companies and they wanted guys like Linus out of the way since forever – see this post from 2015 http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=6907 (Eric S. Raymond)
>“They have made multiple runs at him.” Just let the implications of that sink in for a bit. If my source is to be believed (and I have found him both well-informed and completely trustworthy in the past) this was not a series of misunderstandings, it was a deliberately planned and persistent campaign to frame Linus and feed him to an outrage mob.
>I have to see it as an an attempt to smear and de-legitimize the Linux community (and, by extension, the entire open-source community) in order to render it politically pliable.
This CoC business is the most ridiculous thing I have heard in years, except of the bizarre claim that “freedom of speech” is a right wing, Nazi, tool of oppression. (The Nazis banned any speech that didn’t meet their requirements for PC.
Let us now accept a lot of crap code on the basis of inclusiveness; and let us now denigrate the achievements of the women who were involved in Linux from very early on by assuming women are so fragile and stupid that they require special protections. Does the CoC crew plan on providing fainting couches for these frail flowers who apparently didn’t participate because they felt so terrorized by White males?
As someone who traveled from Oregon to Oklahoma for the ERA Countdown as part of a desperate attempt to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, I find the CoC and the Victorian code of womanhood disgusting, limiting, and nothing more than a display of tantrums driven by entitlement.
Yes, there is a lot of sexism in tech – but this sort of nonsense is NOT a solution.
The sexism in tech is against men. Calling them disparaging names to make them feel like they are failures as men. Females in tech are heralded as goddesses.
If you ban the developer (his/her/xer future code) then you should also ban his/her/xer current/past code. It should go both ways.
Someone said the person trying to get Tso removed is a nobody despite 7000 followers and it doesn’t matter.
Here is the author of the Code of Conduct, who said that the CoC is a political document and the goal is to cause a mass exodus from the Linux project, joining its effort.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Burn down the very thing that made your movement feasible in the first place.
Let’s be honest though, this is only a problem if we collectively allow it to be.
There is no law that can force a man to behave. We behave not because of laws, but because we k now deep down, it be the right way to behave out of consideration for those who share our brief slice of time on Earth with us. These proponents of the CoC seek to unmake this testament to human endeavor by subverting our willingness to be willing to be held to rules.
Kind of like HIV in a way. Interesting.
Why Linus? Why? Why have you forsaken us!
https://medium.com/@kareldonk/im-very-disappointed-in-linus-torvalds-f5d0b4759cd4
What is very clear is that Torvalds got fucking castrated and lost his balls. This is not the Linus Torvalds we’ve known for the last 30 years. Man the fuck up, Torvalds, and face your opposition. Don’t let groups of irrational people suffering from severe mental damage due to sexual repression destroy your 30 years of hard work. The very least you could do is be honest about what the fuck is actually happening right now. If you can’t even do that, and if you’re not willing to step up and fight for what’s right, then in your own words simply “SHUT THE FUCK UP!” and “Please just kill yourself now”.
https://blog.kareldonk.com/im-very-disappointed-in-linus-torvalds/
Amren, borther. Folks need to step up, and either force a standdown on this code of conduct until Linus can sort out his diet and start lifting until he gets his T back up, or install Theo de Raadt as dictator over the Linux Foundation with a large enough salary to convince him to bring his tact and seriousness about quality code to the Linux kernel.
This was entirely predictable when everyone went along with D-Bus and these stupid new init replacements.
[…] code. For example, one of the first people they went after using the CoC is Theodore Ts’o who resisted an Intel backdoor in Linux in the past. The “diversity”, “women-in-tech” and CoC crap is simply being used as a […]
Codes of Conduct: the application of social science gobshite to a real science. Would you feel happy standing on the 19th floor of a building designed by a diversity and inclusivity structural engineering team? CoC doesn’t matter. QoC quality of code, does.
What’s next after the CoC? How many showers we are suppose to take? The deoderant we wear? The clothe we wear? Whether we are patriotic?
Whatever happened to focusing on the subject, the code, and ignoring who said what and how they said it? This CoC stuff is the result of the same Political Correctness that brought us to the #metoo movement where people are prosecuted based on hearsay instead of facts and the “victims” get a free ride through life. To see why people are pretending to be “victims” see this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVsIUR80E8c&t=20s
It’s gotten to the point you can’t even point out facts with your real name because you’ll be attacked forever!
Has anyone checked out if Linus is still alive and well? This smells bad.
> regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality,
personal appearance, race, religion, or sexual identity and orientation.
But not politics.
Unacceptable behavior” includes “insulting/derogatory comments” and “personal or political attacks”.
Therefore, Republicans, Conservatives and Christians can be banned. That was their only goal from the start. This is sedition, guys. It’s not capitalism nor free market. This is sedition. NGOs working for foreign powers in order to slander and silence anyone opposing the agenda they try to impose on everyone, and using the tools of capitalism and private market to change the form of government. From a constitutional point of view, it’s like paying someone to kill any dissident. They rely on us to sell then “the rope and soap” (as Lenin said), the tools to gain political power.
Sedition & treason were very serious crimes at the time the Founders voted the Constitution, the Founders themselves imprisoned traitors for this reason, and these type of crimes are still punished today.
>>level of experience, education
jej being unqualified isn’t a reason for being g rejected
the CoC discriminates against people with Aspergers, because we can not understand any of the freak BS
These losers did the same in the comic industry and the gaming industry and now they are trying it in the open source community.
All that results is all the talented people leave and all that is left is people that did not get their on merit.
The result, many communities and projects destroyed by this cultural marxism.
Marxist here. This has nothing to do with marxism, quite the opposite, it comes from mainly american individualists who are extremely critical of any real socialism. Marxism is about poor uniting against the rich and this does the opposite.
We are in the same side here, dont be divisive
You cannot deny the story as sold to the delusional is exactly what Marxism is. Underrepresented victim-hood centered around the “normal” fighting class. What is viewed as an enemy is the technical elite. You deny it because “not real marxism”, clever though you think you are, you need to wake up and smell the filth for what it is.
“Marxist here… Marxism is about [group a] uniting AGAINST [group b].”
“Don’t be divisive.”
Do you idiots ever listen to yourselves talk? Cause it doesn’t seem like it.
Yeah, you surely read Marx… A vs B??? Poor vs Rich??? What a bunch of ignorants, go back to school
Marxism is about de-privileging the white straight oppressor class, not any of this other bullshit. The position of marxism on this Linux issue is whatever de-privileges the most privileged people.
So, since you have access to a computer, can apparently read and write in grammatical (if nonsensical) English (thereby implying some education education — oh, and not blind, able to wield your fingers reasonably ‘fluently,’ able to comprehend how to operate a computer) YOU must be de-privileged immediately! Turn over YOUR computer and phone to the nearest “non-White, non-straight “oppressed” and go shovel more actual (physical) crap. You offend all the oppressed by your privileged whining!
My company is already considering the full withdrawal of all contributed code to the kernel project and related embedded kernel projects. You literally can’t run embedded Linux on industrial controls or handheld scanners without this code.
Linus is renowned for giving people a Very hard time for substandard work, including personal insults. He has gained a lot of negative attention for this include many attempts at false allegations
Linus recently “stepped aside for a while” issuing a statement about his behavior and Linux .org immediately adopted a new CoC. – imgur link of a “article” – though it is obviously activism
this user provides a good run down of why this article is more hit peice than anything https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/9hazny/linus_talked_to_the_new_yorker_about_verbal_abuse/e6b0uzs/
This CoC is Highly controversial. Its creator flaunts it as a political document https://twitter.com/CoralineAda/status/1041465346656530432. Other open source project that have adopted have seen it used as such. Here is a better break down of its issues with links to the it being used as a weapon in practice: https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/9ghrrj/linuxs_new_coc_is_a_piece_of_shit/e64eq9t/
Many people brigaded the Linux sub to claim “no issue here” while the CoC creator immediately leveled a unsubstantiated claim of rape apology at a leading developer. https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/9hg9to/sage_sharp_claims_top_linux_kernel_developer_theo/ thus proving everyone who claimed this CoC was a Horrendous idea
TLDR: Linux has adopted a new CoC from a politically charged Marxist group with a history of false claims. The lead developer of 3 decades has suddenly and with little communication step aside at the same time. These are the first steps in a coup of a project that is in over 50% of all servers in the world. not to mention is the back bone of android which is in 88% of all phones in the west alone.
Linux has officially adopted the politics of this person. Wanna guess what they are?
https://archive.fo/x9Rp2
Political Correctness is not LIKE a religion. It IS a religion. It is the established #religion of all Western governments. #PoliticalCorrectness is running a world-wide #Inquisition which makes the much-maligned Spanish one look like a tea party.
Actually the Inquisition was a much better institution than most of us think it was.
There was no punishment for “heresy”. This common misunderstanding is the base for the libel against it, but is not true. It actually freed 99.8% of the accused. The mother of Johannes Kepler, a famous libertarian atheist of the time, was protected by the Inquisition, despite the horrendous accusations made against her. The mob was the problem, as it is today. The mob trying to do “social justice”, in “people’s tribunals” did the burning on the stake. The Inquisition was called to calm the things down.
Yes, it had mistakes – as any justice court has today. But the track record is much, much cleaner. Remember that it was a time when concepts like “equal justice under law”, or universal / unitary law was not common.
The reason it is hated today is because it punished FALSE ACCUSATIONS, and lies. Because these “anonymous accusers” often engaged in libel and slander in order to convict someone. That’s why the crime of “calumnious denunciation” (Article 445) is punished with 15 days to six months in prison, plus a fine even today. But the activists hate this, they want to slander anyone and have no consequence for that.
See the video below, it’s the same old story. Nothing changed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18EderfKDOM
Seems the SJW movement has much of the characteristics of a cancer.
As soon as you have arbitrary rules you have a problem. Like what constitutes hate speech. Maybe a solution is a fork or a blockchain administered vote by all contributors? In my view a CoC is totally unnecessary. Presumably most contributors are adults or near adults so if someone says something derogatory, ignore it. Offence is not given, it is taken.
Political Correctness DEMANDS total obedience from everyone. There is no middle ground. Everyone is either Politically Correct or a “hater.”
How about this — nuke it from orbit.
It’s the only way to be sure.
You choose whether it’s Linux or the SJWs and LGBTQWHATEVERTHEFUCKs.
“Diversity” means too many white people. They aren’t anti-racist, they are anti-white.
“The best thing about this is after adopting the CoC, Corey started begging for money to create a gestapo app where SJWs could report CoC violations for better enforcement.”
“Here’s some really informative research posted on the LinusTechTips forum about what is going on:
https://linustechtips.com/main/topic/974038-why-the-linux-coc-is-bad/
In a nutshell, the person who is doing this “CoC” is only interested in finding developers who she disagrees with and getting them banned from volunteer work open source projects. No, seriously. It’s that childish and stupid.
Her comments on github projects consist of her bitching about how the project is not diverse enough, too white and male, and not actually paying any attention to the work.
Make a code of conduct instead that says if you do retard shit like this, you get banned from projects.”
The only response to that kind of crap is simple.
“Patches are welcome”
Memes aside, this is astounding. Just as FOSS is gaining a huge amount of traction with Steamplay, and just as Linus Tech Tips’ channel reports a skyrocketing amount of progress with the open-source CPU community, this happens? I almost guarantee this is purposeful. I’m not sure what we should do, but if Linus says burn it down, I say why not oblige him? In fact, let’s start as a community, come together to make something like…”FashBSD” where we have total freedom and the ability to work together across the right wing without this political censorship and bullshit.
From reddit: Background info: the Linux Foundation (who maintains Linux which is licensed under the GPL) created a CoC that many contributors disagree with. While the CoC hasn’t been enforced so far, people are threatening to pull their contributed code via s copyright claim if they are banned which is allowed under the GPLs before GPLv3.
Personally I think the CoC the LF adopted is extremely badly written for the purpose it intends to serve; despite the CoC’s stated goal being to stop “harassment” in the “community”, it does not define either. The LF would be smart to quickly write a proper CoC unless they want a huge fight every time they attempt to utilize the CoC.
This whole thing kind of smells like the beginnings of GamerGate, you know the global movement about killing women in gaming.
Count me out.
I hope you’re joking , ’cause even claims that it was about “harrassing” women in gaming was BS , esp. considering there were women in the movement . “Killing” takes the slander another step . Do your research kid .
He’s right though. Killing women in video games is misogyny and beating girl gamers in the game is sexism, so he’s got all the points correct for those of you lacking receptors to notice the hidden joke.
Doesn’t that mean killing MEN in video games is misandry? Or is THAT nothing the SJW idiots care to ban?! Ooooh, and killing animals will piss off PETA… So, the point is to ban all games with killing?! Bu-bu-but…. What about race car games: don’t the cars crash and get hurt?! Football games? Too violent!
Maybe we just need to outlaw ALL video games except ONE that’s, say, a walkthrough ‘game’ about depression?
Oh wait. Been tried…. CRASHED AND BURNED!
GamerGate wasn’t about killing women. It’s about people being over sensitive starting to cry and bullies taking that opportunity to make them cry harder.
Kids can’t deal with bullying these days.
https://medium.com/@rzadek/trigger-warning-jonathan-haidt-on-the-coddling-of-the-american-mind-6c71014d28b6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqCNTopdBBs
Gamergate was a completely fake controversy created by lying garden gnomes, when a group of gamers called out those lying garden gnomes for dishonest practices in their lying garden gnome journalism. Instead of simply saying “yeah, we should do better…” the lying garden gnome, as the lying garden gnomes do, doubled and tripled down into an insane conspiracy where toxic gamer-bros were literally hunting and raping women who tried to infiltrate a scene which already had women in it for decades.
The garden gnome demands to control the goyim, and to destroy any goy they cannot rule over. That is all Social garden gnomestice is. That is all it ever was.
Basically whenever this code of conduct gets applied to a project you have to bring on a committee of people that enforce the terms. The terms are all vague and the committees are usually composed of people who are tech illiterate(sjws). These people then use this new authority to oust core contributors of the project based on if their disagree with their political beliefs. It’s not even just if they say something offensive on official emails or code repositories. If you’ve ever said anything in your personal life or Twitter that is beyond the pale they’ll dig it up and use it against you.
Naturally people who literally contribute code to the project and who have committed untold hours of their life to help out for free are against the idea of a group of sjw thought police who haven’t done shit having authority over them.
It’s a whole shitshow, and the main guy behind Linux(linus) mysteriously has gone along with all of this which is totally out of character. There may be something fishy going on but I won’t speculate.
If historical transgressions can get you banned from contributing tainted future code than your historic code must also be considered tainted and removed. One should not need to resort to copyright to remove their apparently tainted code
The GPLv2, under which Linux is licensed, doesn’t offer any protections against what they’re planning. It’s why there used to be a huge push for contributors to agree to turn over their copyright for their contributions. The GPLv3 fixes that problem, but Linux never migrated to GPLv3.
>the first guy they want gone is the guy that prevented the NSA backdoor
uhhh
“arguments FOR CC’s Code of Conduct include:”
those have nothing to do with software programming, WTF
Fine you don’t agree and the CoC seems to be stomped hardly over the heads of everyone. Still I see no counterproposal, only a faction going directly to the nuclear option, trying to held the world hostage over threats.
There never needed to be another option. The meritocratic system worked fine and resulted in a superior product. Why weaken Linux just so people who can’t code can pat themselves on their back?
Meritocracy only empowers cis white men and only brings destruction to a world dominated by power structures.
I vote for Law of the Virtue Signal: Only the most oppressed are allowed to build things. Once they’ve built something, they must be sacrificed on the Alter of Shame for mirroring patriarchal signs of providing for the society.
“Only the most oppressed are allowed to build things. Once they’ve built something, they must be…”
… FORCED TO LIVE IN IT! Let them build elevators and skyscrapers — and then be required to use them! Let THEM develop medical machinery — and then be required to use it!
The SJWs “engineer” who “engineered” this bridge should have been UNDER it! https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/mar/15/florida-international-university-fiu-bridge-collapse-latest
Let THEM be forced to write and use their own code ONLY! Fork and exile!!
“Meritocracy only empowers cis white men”.
How dare you say that only white straight men can code well! You racist sexist fuck!
I’m slow clapping this comment!
That’s right. When a proposal is pushed that gives anyone absolute unaccountable power (even if it is a few with questionable motives at best) then you tell me how that’s NOT a nuclear option.
We’ve seen this so-called “Cycle of Inclusivity” over and over again. I say cycle because it goes as follows:
First: We DEMAND to be included in your space
Second: We DEMAND you change your space to accomodate us
Third: We DEMAND you stop harassing us because you don’t like our demands
Fourth: We DEMAND new laws or rules be enacted to remove “You” from the space “We’ve” created as you don’t fall in line with what our vision of this space should be.
Fifth: Why don’t you create your own space if you don’t like it?
Sixth: We DEMAND that you not create your own space after we’ve kicked you out of “our” space as you having your own space is inherently racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic and transphobic.
Seven: Rinse
Eight: Repeat
You’re right, we’re going with a nuclear option because this proposed and passed CoC creates unsafe and exclusive space for the eight reasons listed above. We were doing just fine before that and we’ll do fine without it. Either you can do the work or you can’t. If you can’t, get better. If you can, then do the damn work and make the internet better, tighten security and ensure privacy. Remember where you are. You’re only entitled to Jack and Squat and Jack just left town. To hell with your feelings about it.
Love this comment. So true about the circle of demand.
“Hey man, just let me into your house. Don’t try to hold the door shut, just let me in!
Slow down there man, don’t call the police. I’m only stealing everything that isn’t nailed down. There’s no need to go for the nuclear option.
Why don’t you come up with a reasonable counterproposal to me taking all of your worldly possessions?”
-You, 2018
SJW’s are a “grassroots” tool used to take control of and destroy corporate competition.
That’s all this is: Linux is being attacked by corporations through “social justice” because linux threatens proprietary software and profits.
They cannot turn all software into a permanent subscription service if you can just get what you need for free through open source software solutions, and Linux is the leadership of this open source thing. Make no mistake, this is being pushed by people with a lot of money and influence, it has absolutely nothing to do with actual social justice – SJW’s are just useful idiots for corporations.
Now this is a conspiracy I can believe.
This is absolutely true. I can think of a corporation in particular who would happily pay off some purple haired idiots if.it meant the end of Linux.
Are they actively trying to provoke a response? Do they not want women in positions of power? Because pulling destructive stunts like this is how you ensure nobody will ever allow a woman into a position of power.
It is a win win. Divide and conquer. Set the freaks against the geeks.
They kill privacy, free use software, and build resentment against the minority elements.
If Linux were trashed by this proposed reaction, you would see Windows Server replacing it where it can be afforded and other budget restricted organizations would go to an Android Server.
It has come to my attention that CPython’s source code contains problematic ableist/saneist terms and/or pejoratives, namely
sanity check 144
silly 26
insane 13
crazy 13
stupid 6
lame 2
lunatic 1
SOURCE: https://bugs.python.org/issue34660
Read that link and despair/laugh at the amount of fucking resources and time they spend on this bullshit.
https://bugs.python.org/issue34660
Yeah, gotta make it more welcoming for the insane, the lame, and the stupid. Those are just the kind of people you want working in a complex, abstract environment. Everyone knows NASA exclusively hires people with sub 70 IQs and a history of mental instability.
…
… Wait.
Why is it so hard for some people to see that the CoC is only a problem for you if you harass people? Just don’t harass people and everything is going to be fine.
Are you trying to harass me? I’m offended. I’m banning you for a CoC violation.
Did you just passively aggressively accuse me of harassment? That’s harassment.
I can answer this.
First, I can’t get my head that far up my ass to think that it was a hive of scum and villainy bent on harassing people.
Second, we’re not all so myopic that we see a racist/sexist/misogynist/transphobic/homophobic/right-wing/white supremacist conspiracy behind every bush, underneath every bed and around every corner.
Grow A Spine. Grow Thicker Skin. Grow Your Skills and, most importantly, Grow The Hell Up.
Grow thicker skin and grow up? Right back at you.
OK, you are either being naive or dishonest.
This sort of thing is a wedge that will create a crapstorm. It will inject intersectionality based lunacy into a process that should rely on merit and skill alone.
Ah, but define, “harassment”?
Trump supporter? That *IS* where it’s going. And we’re going to worry about how, “nice,” you are rather than how well the code works (If you’re deemed, “nasty,” none of your contributions will be accepted…)
Sorry, you’re full of shite.
I feel like your harassing me with this anti-harassment behavior, you should have read my own personal CoC and known this, but even though you don’t know about that and haven’t read it you’re now under arrest for a hate crime.
I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re referring to as Linux, is in fact, SJW/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it, SJW plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning SJW system made useful by the Contributor Covenant comprising a full OS as defined by Coraline Ada Ehmke.
I dont get it guys. Whats wrong with Having Code of Conduct? To make everyone treat each other with respect?
Read TFA
It’s not about respect it’s about control. SJWs and by extension Transgenders are a toxic combination of narcissism and nialisim. They invade spaces and projects and destroy them. Look at the unholy mess they’ve made in the gaming industry.
One word: intersectionality.
There will be no end to the eternally offended, ever. Merit will go out the window, everything will become politicized.
Keyword there: *Make*
This is a meritocracy, and no one cares about your ‘feelings’ and ‘respect’.
If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen.
It does hold up legally, it’s a major concern for free software development.
Recently mpv wanted to relicense under a more permissive license so they could make it more modular, with libmpv. They had to call every contributor to acknowledge and say they agree with the license change and rewrite the code of any contributor that didn’t show up.
THIS IS THE AUTHOR OF THE COC
Part of Linus’ email was written in an editor that inserts smart quotes, something he has never done in his entire email history.
It’s called a duress flag, well known in the security community.
Yep. Glad I’m not the only one that caught that little detail.
Thanks to Jakab Gipsz (https://twitter.com/jkbgpsz) for his help in clearing something up. Follow him if you have twitter!